Former Wonderland Pier employees create exhibit to preserve legacy of Ocean City, New Jersey, attraction

Gillian's Wonderland Pier was once one of the main attractions on Ocean City's boardwalk. The pier has been closed for nearly two years, but a former employee is working to preserve the past.

The Man and Dog animatronic show is now on display only a few blocks away, nestled behind the Promenade Food Court.

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"I've been going to Wonderland Pier ever since I was 2 years old, and it was always my favorite place in the world," Andrew Boylan said.

Boylan is not only a fan, but he also worked at Gillian's for 13 years before it closed in October 2024 because of financial challenges.

"I would love it to be Wonderland Pier again, I would love it to be saved," Boylan said.

Boylan purchased signs and artifacts when the historic amusement park shut down. Now, he and four other former employees opened what they call Promenade Food Court's Wonderland Pier.

The space features The Monkey Band, which sat near the carousel, an old train car kids can get their picture taken in, and Nick Panther, surrounded by other pieces from the park.

"It's mainly for anyone that is interested in reliving childhood memories, going to Wonderland because you're not going to find this stuff anywhere else," Boylan said.

Plans to convert Wonderland Pier into a luxury hotel have stalled for now. Some families tell us they're happy to see some of the park is being preserved.

"Wonderland was kind of the anchor of Ocean City and to see it gone now and just go away in the sunset...I'm glad to see at least someone is trying to do something to preserve it," said Gennaro Riziello, who has been coming to OC with his family for years.

Boylan says he can host birthday parties in the new space, families can buy Wonderland T-shirts and coloring pages, and flip through photo albums of old rides.

His goal is to one day open a Wonderland museum, but right now Boylan says he's focused on recreating the nostalgia as best he can.

"Not just for my generation, but for future generations," he said.

If you're interested in renting the space, you can email Boylan at McgillBoylanstudios@gmail.com.