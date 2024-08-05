Simone Biles wins silver on floor, Jordan Chiles takes bronze as women's artistic gymnastics at Paris Olympics concludes

Recapping the weekend at the Olympics Recapping the weekend at the Olympics as Paris Games enter final week 02:35

When women's artistic gymnastics at the Paris Games came to a close Monday, Simone Biles was once again on the podium, this time with a silver medal around her neck.

Biles, who stepped out of bounds on two passes, garnered a 14.133, putting her just behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. The individual all-around silver medalist earned a 14.166 on her floor routine, one of her strongest events, putting her ahead of Biles for the gold.

Jordan Chiles, the other U.S. gymnast participating in the event final, ended her Paris Olympics run with a 13.766, putting her ahead of Romania's Ana Barbosu to join Andrade and Biles on the podium with a bronze.

There was some question immediately after Chiles received her score, as she initially received a score of 13.666, which put her out of medal contention at fifth. But after an inquiry, she received credit for performing an element that put her ahead of Barbosu to capture the bronze in a dramatic conclusion to the event.

Barbosu and her teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea both scored a 13.7, but scoring rules put Barbosu ahead for having a higher execution score.

Earlier Monday, falls on the balance beam, including by Biles and Suni Lee, left the U.S. out of individual medals contention in that apparatus, allowing Italy's Alice D'Amato to nab the gold. D'Amato returned to floor, capturing a 13.6 that put her out of medal contention.

Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist, has not said whether Paris will be her last Games. At 27 in a sport that has long been the domain of teenagers, she has competed in three different Olympics: Rio, Tokyo and now Paris. She garnered five gold medals in Rio and a silver and bronze in Tokyo, where she left competition after experiencing a loss of body awareness known as "the twisties."