Woman shot while sitting in her car on Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia: police

BREAKING: Woman shot in car on Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The northbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed after a woman was shot in the back of her head in her car at the intersection of Conwell Avenue in Northeast Philly Friday afternoon.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was sitting in her car. She drove about a block and came to a stop at Lott Street.

The woman was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and officials say she will be OK.

No arrests were made at this time and no weapons were recovered.

There is also no motive at this time for the shooting.