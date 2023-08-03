Motorcyclist dies after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Man killed in crash while riding motorcycle in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Conwell Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the man riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Boulevard, while a black GMC was heading northbound.

The driver of the GMC struck the man on the motorcycle as the car tried to make a left turn onto Conwell Avenue, police said. The man on the Ninja ran a red light, authorities said.

Police said the motorcycle caught fire after the crash. The man was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

The identity of the man killed is not known at this time.