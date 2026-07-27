Woman killed in hit-and-run moments after getting out of rideshare in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run just moments after getting out of a rideshare in the Elmwood Park section of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Talyia Bernice Nesmith was dropped off around 3:15 a.m. by a rideshare along Elmwood Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd Streets.

According to investigators, Nesmith's rideshare dropped her off on the north side of Elmwood Avenue. As she crossed the street, she was hit by a dark vehicle speeding eastbound on Elmwood.

Nesmith was hit with such force that she hit the back window of a parked car and landed at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and South Lloyd Street, according to investigators.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother said she was a wonderful soul, full of energy and love, with her life ahead of her, until this morning.

"I just don't understand how someone felt like it was OK to hit my child and keep going," Lakisha Nesmith said. "She loved elderly people and kids with disabilities and that was her passion. She was full of love, and she loved you with her whole heart."

The rideshare driver witnessed the crash and is speaking with police.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained surveillance video from a store at the corner of 73rd Street and Elmwood Avenue, which shows the moment of the crash.

"We know accidents happen, but there is no reason for someone to just hit another person and run, like that," Michael Williams, who works at the corner store, said. "I'm sure somebody saw something, and somebody might see a car with some blood on it or with some damage under the front right side. Please come forward."

The striking vehicle is believed to be a black 2020-2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat or Scat Pack Wide Body. Investigators said the car may have damage to the passenger side and possible windshield damage. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Elmwood Avenue, toward University City.

The photographs being released are stock images of the same make and model and are not photographs of the actual vehicle involved in the crash. Philadelphia Police Department

"I just beg you, please God, God tells me to forgive you, but I ask you, please turn yourself in," Lakisha Nesmith said. "It's not fair. I don't have a child 29 years old, and her life is gone because you were speeding down the street."

Elmwood Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd Streets, remained closed for several hours.

If you have information, you're asked to call Philadelphia police.