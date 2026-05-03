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Woman shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A woman was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street at around 1:15 p.m., according to police. 

Police said officers arrived at the home and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation.

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