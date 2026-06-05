Woman dead, 3 firefighters injured in house fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion, officials say

A house fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood killed one person and injured three firefighters Friday night, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Oakdale Street, where crews arrived to find heavy flames on the first floor of a two-story home.

Officials said about 60 members of the fire department responded. The fire was placed under control around 9:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor and three firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.