Driver killed in crash after running red light in Wissinoming: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after an accident in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of Harbison Avenue.
According to police, a black Mercedes C300 traveling westbound on Benner Street ran a red light and was struck by a white Ford E150, which was heading southbound on Harbison Avenue.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.