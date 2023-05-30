Driver killed in crash after running red light in Wissinoming: police

Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after an accident in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of Harbison Avenue.

According to police, a black Mercedes C300 traveling westbound on Benner Street ran a red light and was struck by a white Ford E150, which was heading southbound on Harbison Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene.