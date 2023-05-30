Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in crash after running red light in Wissinoming: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 30, 2023 (AM) 03:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after an accident in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of Harbison Avenue.

According to police, a black Mercedes C300 traveling westbound on Benner Street ran a red light and was struck by a white Ford E150, which was heading southbound on Harbison Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.