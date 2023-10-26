Car care tips for winter: Why AAA says time is now to prepare for cold weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Philadelphia area remains in store for a fall warmup over the next few days, chilly temperatures are on the horizon. With a record number of aging vehicles on the roadways, AAA is reminding drivers now is the best time to schedule car care and think about preparations for the cold weather.

The main takeaway from AAA is to not let the warm weather lull you into a false sense of security. You'll need to consider cold weather now because it could catch you off guard.

S&P Global Mobility said in a news release the average of cars on American roadways is now a record 12 1/2 years old.

AAA said its previous research showed that any car 10 years or older is twice as likely to be stranded on the side of the road.

AAA car care manager Gabriel Davila said both regular drivers and police companies are keeping their vehicles for longer periods of time.

"Every time we take a look at one of their vehicles, the first thing we want to check is always maintenance," Davila said. "A well-maintained vehicle will last you a lot longer than you might expect."

AAA said there are five main things to think about when you step outside on that first cold day:

battery

tires

check-engine lights

fluids

belts and hoses

"All those things, they are very important in doing car maintenance," AAA car care technician Jeff Burchfield said. "Always check your fluids, always check your tires. Tread is very important, especially in the snow and also in the slushy snow. You don't want to get stuck, you don't want to be on the side of the road. Always having the best tread depth is always best for your tires and make sure you always get the right tires for your car. While it's warm right now, right now is the best time to get your tires checked out."

Burchfield said typically a car battery will last between three to five years. He said people can come into any AAA to have their car batteries tested if they feel any sluggishness when they start their car.

Belts and hoses are often items people forget about, Burchfield said. He said it's something not a lot of people think about, but they should get them checked out now during the warm weather.

"Maintenance is always the best thing you can do for your car," Burchfield said. "It will keep it on the road, and there's nothing like having a car that's paid off and still driving on the road all because of maintenance."

Some other tips from AAA on saving on car care include getting a bumper-to-bumper health check, look for season discounts and add to your budget for winter car repairs.