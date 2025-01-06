Dozens of cancellations, delays at Philadelphia International Airport Monday as winter storm reaches region

An incoming winter storm is set to have a major impact on the Philadelphia area and Delaware Valley Monday, with 3-5 inches of snow expected in the city and surrounding counties.

The southern half of Delaware and the Jersey Shore are set to be hardest hit, and could accumulate 7-9 inches of powder by the time the storm moves through Monday afternoon.

The weather is already impacting flights, mass transit and traffic, and the worst of the storm system has yet to fully arrive in Philadelphia.

Delays, cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

As of 5:30 a.m., Philadelphia International Airport has reported 15 total delays in and out of the airport, along with 56 total cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Last week, airport officials said crews were preparing to deploy the "Snow Jawn," aka a fleet of plows, jet brooms and deicing trucks, to keep operations running as smoothly as possible in the event of disruptive winter weather.

Passengers traveling on Monday are urged to check with their specific airlines for the latest flight information.

Amtrak cancellations along Northeast Corridor

Multiple Amtrak trains are canceled Monday, including Acela and Northeast Regional service. Several trains have also been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Amtrak cancellations for Jan. 6

Acela (Operating between Boston and Washington):

Trains 2103, 2107, 2108, 2121, 2122, & 2124 are canceled

Trains 2150, 2154, 2168, 2170, & 2172 are canceled between Washington and New York

Trains 2151, 2153, 2155, 2159, & 2173 are canceled between New York and Washington

Northeast Regional (Boston and Washington):

Train 141, 94 & 95 are canceled between Norfolk and Washington

Train 171 is canceled between Roanoke and Washington

Train 125 is canceled between Washington and Newport News

Train 93 is canceled between New York and Norfolk

Train 174 is canceled between Richmond and Washington

Trains 170, 130, 172, 112, 182, 84, 86, 134, 138, 66, 151, 181, 119, 131, 193, 197, 175, 179, & 85 are canceled

Amtrak cancellations for Jan. 7

Northeast Regional (Boston and Washington):

Train 86 is canceled between Richmond and Washington.

Train 84 is canceled between Norfolk and Washington.

Dozens of school closings in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware

Lots of school districts are closed Monday due to the storm, while some are moving to virtual and remote learning. Click here to see the full list.

Mass transit impacts

As of early Monday morning, SEPTA has not announced any systemwide cancellations or service disruptions due to weather, though the agency is still experiencing card production issues that are impacting Senior, SEPTA Access, Reduced Fare, and Student Key Cards.

PATCO said all trains will operate on a special snow schedule for Monday, Jan. 6. See the modified westbound and eastbound schedules here.

In Delaware, all DART bus services in Kent and Sussex counties are suspended, including Intercounty service and Paratransit Service, with the exception of dialysis trips to open facilities.

In New Castle County, bus service is operating with numerous detours and service disruptions. Statewide, DART Connect services are suspended due to dangerous storm conditions.