Watch CBS News
Traffic & Transportation

SEPTA working on issue of some fare passes being declined for customers

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A card production issue that is causing some fare passes to be declined at turnstiles, bus fareboxes and Regional Rail readers for SEPTA users on Thursday is being fixed, according to SEPTA.

In a press release this afternoon, SEPTA officials said they are working on resolving the issue impacting students, seniors, paratransit and reduced fare pass users. They said the problem is due to an incorrect expiration date assigned to certain cards.

All staff members including cashier, operations and Regional Rail workers are to allow SEPTA users to continue rides without disruption.

SEPTA officials said the fare card issues do not impact customers who use the SEPTA Key card or contactless payments like Apple and Google Pay.

"SEPTA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for customers," they said in the release. "All SEPTA frontline personnel are aware of the problem and are ready to assist our customers as we work through this problem."

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.