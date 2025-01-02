SEPTA working on issue of some fare passes being declined for customers

A card production issue that is causing some fare passes to be declined at turnstiles, bus fareboxes and Regional Rail readers for SEPTA users on Thursday is being fixed, according to SEPTA.

In a press release this afternoon, SEPTA officials said they are working on resolving the issue impacting students, seniors, paratransit and reduced fare pass users. They said the problem is due to an incorrect expiration date assigned to certain cards.

All staff members including cashier, operations and Regional Rail workers are to allow SEPTA users to continue rides without disruption.

SEPTA officials said the fare card issues do not impact customers who use the SEPTA Key card or contactless payments like Apple and Google Pay.

"SEPTA apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for customers," they said in the release. "All SEPTA frontline personnel are aware of the problem and are ready to assist our customers as we work through this problem."