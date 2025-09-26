Watch CBS News
Camden County middle school cancels classes for second day due to extensive water damage to building

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Burst pipe cancels class for second day at Winslow Township Middle School in Camden County
For the second day in a row, classes were canceled at a middle school in Camden County, New Jersey, due to extensive water damage to the building.

The superintendent told CBS News Philadelphia that a pipe in the ceiling burst at Winslow Township Middle School, and sent an inch to two inches of water down hallways and into classrooms.

It originally happened on Wednesday night. Restoration crews returned to the school on Friday, working to clean up the mess.

In a social post on Thursday, the school said, "The Winslow Township Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 26, 2025, due to damage sustained from the water main break. We will provide you with additional updates tomorrow regarding a return to school. All schools in the district will operate on a normal schedule. Thank you for your support and understanding."

The superintendent announced that classes will be canceled again on Monday and that students will transition to virtual learning at home for most of next week. He said an air quality test needs to be completed before the school can reopen.

Ryan Hughes

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

