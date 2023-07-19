What would you do after hitting the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?

What would you do with $1 billion?

What would you do with $1 billion?

What would you do with $1 billion?

SOUTH JERSEY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Powerball jackpot eclipses $1 billion, with a lump sum payment of $516.8 million before taxes, CBS News Philadelphia went all over South Jersey to get a taste of the luxurious life people could obtain if they won the jackpot.

At DeSimone Jewelers in Haddonfield, owner Will DeSimone showed off his most expensive diamond, listed at $260,000.

"Five karat, round, brilliant cut," DeSimone said. "Of course, our forte here is to create incredible designs to house our gemstones."

At F.C. Kerbeck & Sons in Palmyra, Charlie Kerbeck displayed some of the luxury cars people could buy if they win the jackpot.

"This is a brand-new Rolls Royce Ghost, and once you win the billion dollars, then of course, you would come here and buy a Rolls Royce Ghost," Kerbeck said. "It's only $386,000."

But many of those big lottery dreams start at stores like Yogi's Quick Shop in Turnersville, which recently sold a $10,000 ticket.

"Pay back a lot of people," Powerball player Tom Touhill said. "First off, my mom and then my sister."

Caitlyn Zimmerman said, "I'd pay off my house and then go on vacation."

Gil Pender added, "Buy an island. Go to the Caribbean, travel."