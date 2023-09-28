Powerball jackpot climbs to $850M; Check for Wednesday's drawing numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Powerball tickets as the winning numbers were drawn for what is now the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the world.

The estimated jackpot is $850 million with a lump sum payout option of $397 million. Here are the winning numbers: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 with a Powerball of 7.

The jackpot has grown after nobody has won since July. The last winner was a Californian who won over $1 billion.

Powerball is available in 45 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also livestreamed on Powerball.com.