Winning Powerball numbers on Sept. 25 2023 for 9th largest jackpot

By Jorge Mondaca

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Powerball tickets as the winning numbers were drawn for what is now the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in the world. The estimated jackpot is $793.6 million with a lump sum payout option of $367 million

Here are the winning numbers: 10-12-22-36-50 and the Powerball number is 4.

The jackpot has grown this large after nobody has won for 28 drawings, a stretch of over two months. The last winner was a Californian who was the sole winner of the $1.08 billion prize, which was the third most valuable jackpot ever.

Powerball is available in 45 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also livestreamed on Powerball.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM

