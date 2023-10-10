Winning Powerball numbers for Monday's $1.55 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The winning numbers for the $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot were revealed on Monday night.

Here are the winning numbers: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and the Powerball is 14.

The jackpot has continued to rise because there's been no winner since July 19. Back then, a lucky person in Los Angeles claimed a $1.08 billion pot of gold.

The jackpot went up from an estimated $1.423 billion to $1.55 billion after there were no winners on Saturday. The winning numbers on Saturday were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 with a Powerball of 19.

According to Powerball officials, this was the first time in Powerball history that two back-to-back jackpots have reached the billion-dollar mark.

The biggest jackpot in Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 by a man also in the Los Angeles area.

A single winner in Saturday's drawing would have a choice between a lump sum payment of roughly $614 million before taxes, or an annuity option consisting of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.