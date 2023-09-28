The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.55 billion. Here are the top 10 jackpots in Powerball history

Can you boost your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

Can you boost odds of winning Powerball?

Can you boost odds of winning Powerball?

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.55 billion in October after 34 consecutive drawings without a winner. The numbers on the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19 with a PowerPlay of 3X. The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 9.

A player who wins the jackpot Monday can choose an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or can take a lump sum, estimated to be $679.8 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.55 Billion (est.) – Oct. 9, 2023 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

What was the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The $1.55 million jackpot is now the third largest in Powerball history.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022. The second largest was $1.586 billion sold in California, Tennessee and Florida in January 2016.

Earlier this year, a winning ticket for the third jackpot to surpass $1 billion was sold – with a $1.98 billion Powerball jackpot won in California in July.