Powerball jackpot rises to $1.73 billion after no winners Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You still have a chance to win, because the Powerball jackpot has rolled over again.
Nobody won Monday night's drawing when the jackpot was "only" $1.55 billion.
The Pennsylvania Lottery billboard now shows the jackpot at $1.73 billion.
That's the second largest prize in the lottery's history.
It's also the first time in Powerball history that consecutive jackpot cycles have reached billion-dollar prizes.
The last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.08 billion, was won by a player in California back in July.
