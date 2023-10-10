Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.73 billion after no winners Monday

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You still have a chance to win, because the Powerball jackpot has rolled over again.

Nobody won Monday night's drawing when the jackpot was "only" $1.55 billion.

The Pennsylvania Lottery billboard now shows the jackpot at $1.73 billion.

That's the second largest prize in the lottery's history.

It's also the first time in Powerball history that consecutive jackpot cycles have reached billion-dollar prizes.

The last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.08 billion, was won by a player in California back in July.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 8:17 AM

