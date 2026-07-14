Winners Ice Cream in Philadelphia serving up sweet treats and celebrations

On June 6, a new ice cream shop opened on South Street in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

Winners Ice Cream hopes to draw customers in with that familiar and delicious cold treat, while at the same time celebrating life's wins.

"Winners ice cream came about because I wanted to be a celebration space for people to come celebrate all the wins in life, the small wins, the big wins and all the wins in between," said owner Anh Nguyen.

The 31-year-old, who's originally from Newark, Delaware, was inspired to start his own business after working as a manager for Surreal Creamery for three years.

"I didn't want it just to be about ice cream," he said. "I wanted it to be about something more than just ice cream."

"That's how the Wall of Winners was born. For people to post their wins and share it with us."

Wall of Winners are Winners Ice Cream in Graduate Hospital CBS Philadelphia

It's the first thing you'll see upon walking into Winners – a wall full of colorful Post-its, each with a customers' personal win.

"It's about that feeling of celebrating something, ice cream is just the vehicle for me to spread the joy and the love," Nguyen said.

The ice cream is all homemade in small batches on the premises, using premium ingredients and 14% buttermilk fat.

"The names have celebratory themes to them, so, vanilla turned into Victory Vanilla. Chocolate turned into Champ Chocolate, a peanut butter one I call MVP-eanut Butter Crunch," Nguyen explained.

It's literally a win-win – delicious ice cream while celebrating this precious life.