Driver accused in fatal Philadelphia shooting arrested after crashing into police car

A driver fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in North Philadelphia was arrested Saturday morning after he crashed into a police vehicle, officials said.

Police believe the driver fired a gun from his vehicle and killed someone who was not his intended target.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., patrol officers in the 39th District were passing by Broad and Wingohocking streets when two witnesses approached them to report a shooting had occurred, Capt. Shaun Butts said.

The witnesses said the shooting occurred several blocks away, on the 5200 block of North Sydenham Street. The witnesses told police someone in a Ford SUV pulled up to people on that block and began shooting for an unknown reason, Butts said.

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There appears to have been an exchange of gunfire, as images from the scene showed the Ford had several bullet holes. Butts said the Ford was hit seven times.

Also at Broad and Wingohocking streets, police encountered a gunshot victim who had attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but he crashed. Officers removed the man from the vehicle and took him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It's not clear at this time where that man was shot.

A police spokesperson later said a homicide on the 1500 block of West Fisher Avenue was under investigation in connection with the driver who was arrested Saturday morning.

The shooting suspect was later taken into custody when the Ford hit a police vehicle near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street. The driver was arrested, and a gun along with multiple bullet casings were recovered from the Ford.