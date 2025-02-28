Seasonable but windy Friday in Philadelphia region to end February. Here's the weather forecast.

February ends Friday with a quiet and more seasonable day in the Philadelphia region.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around the Delaware Valley, but the breezes will kick up, gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs will top out on either side of 50 degrees.

March may come in more like a lamb than a lion on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with a gusty southerly wind.

But a cold front will arrive at night. It's Sunday, the second day of meteorological spring, that may be more lion-like with highs only in the mid-30s, and feels-like temps staying well below freezing.

It will be a 30-degree drop in temps when accounting for wind chill from Saturday to Sunday. Needless to say, Saturday will be the better day to get stuff done outdoors. Both days, however, will be quite breezy.

At this point, the March chill only looks to last a few days as our temps should be back into the low 50s by Tuesday and back into the mid-60s on Wednesday.

In addition, the forecast models are pointing to a fairly strong weather system that could bring storms as well as some moderate rain next week.

We'll have to keep our eyes on that one as we start to transition from winter forecasting to the possibility of strong to severe storms. The NEXT Weather team will keep you posted!

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Friday: Windy. High 51, low 40.

Saturday: Warm, windy. High 62, low 43.

Sunday: Much colder! High 37, low 23.

Monday: Sunny and chilly. High 40, low 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 55, low 27.

Wednesday: Chance of p.m. thunderstorms. High 63, low 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 52, low 50.

