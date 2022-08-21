Watch CBS News
Crime

Wilmington Police: Shooting leaves boy dead, man in critical condition

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were shot in Wilmington on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and North Madison Streets around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was also transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 9:46 AM

