4 people shot in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

Four people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. at East 10th and Spruce Streets, according to New Castle County officials.

Officers on the scene found four gunshot victims, a 23-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

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The victims were transported to area hospitals and placed in stable condition.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting. Police have since cleared the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.