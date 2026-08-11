Watch CBS News
Local News

4 people shot in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Four people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. at East 10th and Spruce Streets, according to New Castle County officials.

Officers on the scene found four gunshot victims, a 23-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. 

wilmington-de-shooting.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The victims were transported to area hospitals and placed in stable condition.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting. Police have since cleared the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue