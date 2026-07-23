New owner of Wilmington Blue Rocks hopes to breathe new life into ballpark, riverfront

The Wilmington Blue Rocks officially has a new owner, and with it comes new hope for the future of the ballpark and the surrounding community.

On Deck Partners is the company taking over the High-A affiliate for the Washington Nationals. It already owns two other minor league teams.

The company's CEO Mike Carney says the purchase was not just an investment in the baseball team but also a commitment to the city of Wilmington.

"The game really is the heartbeat of entertainment for the city," Carney said. "When there is a family on a Saturday night saying, 'What can we do that's not going to cost us a ton and could be great for our kids?' We want them to think of the Wilmington Blue Rocks."

Carney and On Deck Partners are planning to use their baseball expertise to enhance the fan experience at the ballpark. He says he wants Frawley Stadium to be a place for more than just baseball.

He believes the area around the ballpark, which includes the riverfront, has a chance to be a vibrant destination filled with entertainment.

"We are looking to have year-round entertainment. Events that are net new. Concerts, festivals and street parties in partnership with the city. All of these things are going to be really important," he said.

Carney's vision for the ballpark and the surrounding area is part of a much larger effort as the city continues to revitalize the riverfront.

Julie Rieck, who was eating along the riverfront with her family on Thursday, said it's a beautiful place but believes it has room to grow.

"I think some more restaurants would be awesome. Maybe even some more stuff for the kids to do, I know there's mini golf and the children's museum up here. I think something along those lines, places for kids to go and stay out of trouble," Rieck said.

Carney said any future plans will not be decided by him alone. He plans to include the fans as he hopes to make the Blue Rocks an experience everyone can enjoy.

"We are here to listen [and] really understand what our fans want [and] what the community wants," Carney said.

To celebrate the new ownership, the team is planning a fan fest at the stadium on Aug. 4 featuring music, food and more.