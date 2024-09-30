Pennsylvania's Willow Grove Park shopping mall to add new parental supervision policy

Police warn of more arrests in illegal car meetups in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

In an effort to keep the shopping mall a "family-friendly" space, the Willow Grove Park will have a new parental supervision policy for visitors 18 and under starting Tuesday, according to the mall's website.

Under the new policy, any visitor under 18 years old will have to be joined by a parent or guardian at least 21 years old Monday to Saturday starting at 5 p.m., and on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. The policy applies to the Willow Grove Park parking lots, garages, mall walkways and any corridor leading to the shopping center, except stores with outdoor entrances.

Mall security will enforce the policy and begin monitoring the entrances to the mall starting at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and again at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guidelines are now posted at all the mall's entrances.

Willow Grove Park says one parent or guardian over 21 years old can supervise up to four minors, but at least one of them has to be the child of the parent or guardian who is present. The policy also states that parents over 21 years old can escort all of their children.

If security personnel aren't able to determine a child, parent or legal guardian's age, a photo ID from a state agency, school or employer proving a date of birth will be required. Anyone whose age can't be determined and who doesn't have proof of identification will be asked to leave the shopping center.

Willow Grove Park asks anyone who plans to take public transportation to or from the mall to schedule their departures accordingly to adhere to the new policy's timeframe.

Teens under 18 years old who work in the mall are allowed to be without a parent for work purposes if their shift falls during the parental supervision policy timeframe, but must show proof of work status. The mall asks these workers to leave once their shift is over if it falls during the policy's window and they're without parental supervision.

Any children or teens caught violating the new policy or Willow Grove Park's code of conduct and refusing to leave when asked by security personnel could be prosecuted for trespassing.