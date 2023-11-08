Working Families Party seeks to box Republicans out of at-large Philadelphia City Council seats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The final votes are still being tallied in Philadelphia's City Council elections, but members of the Working Families Party declared victory Tuesday night, saying they've shut Republicans out of the at-large seats on council.

Incumbent Kendra Brooks and newcomer Nicolas O'Rourke posted photos of their victory party on social media Tuesday night.

Four years ago, we changed the game.



Now our movement is bolder and stronger than ever before.



Tonight it’s official: I’m headed back to City Council with @NicforPhilly by my side!!! pic.twitter.com/2tg93b7p92 — Kendra Brooks (@kendraforphilly) November 8, 2023

There could only be one Republican left in City Council - District 10 councilmember Brian O'Neill, who will again represent the Far Northeast after winning reelection Tuesday.

With 98% of the vote counted, O'Neill led Democratic challenger Gary Masino by over 7,000 votes - AP projects O'Neill as the winner.

In a news release, Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell said "Philadelphia is officially a two-party town."

There are seven at-large seats on City Council, and two are reserved for minority party or independent candidates. Until 2019, that minority party was the GOP.

Then, Brooks won a seat as a council member.

In that 2019 race, Republican incumbent David Oh was the only member of his party to win an at-large seat on council. Republican Al Taubenberger, who did not make the cut, was under 100 votes ahead of O'Rourke.

This year, Brooks and O'Rourke had endorsements from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the Temple faculty union, the Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and several local elected leaders including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sen. John Fetterman. Gov. Josh Shapiro supported Brooks.

AP has called the race for Brooks but not for O'Rourke. As of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, O'Rourke led GOP candidates Jim Hasher and Drew Murray by over 4,300 votes with 94% of the vote counted.

The WFP advocates for higher wages, health care reforms and guaranteed paid sick and family leave among other reforms.