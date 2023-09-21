Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron resigns amid legal troubles

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood, New Jersey Mayor Pete Byron resigned from his position Thursday. The move comes as Byron faces down legal troubles including a guilty plea in a federal tax fraud case.

Court documents show Byron was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in fines and restitution last month after pleading guilty in the case.

He's also facing an indictment from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office for insurance fraud. Another former Wildwood mayor, Ernie Troiano, is also named in the indictment.

In that case, prosecutors allege Troiano and Byron reported working full-time hours in order to qualify for state health insurance. But the indictment handed up from a grand jury in Trenton alleges the two did not work enough hours.

Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons will take over Byron's responsibilities, and the departments Byron oversaw will report to the City Administrator until they are reassigned.

"It is with deep sadness - yet great hope - for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ. I have held the honor and pleasure of serving my community as Commissioner for the past 12 years," Byron said in a statement Thursday.

"Though I may not be at City Hall, I am still available to help with issues and will be happy to continue to assist my hometown of Wildwood in any way possible," Byron added in the statement. "For now, I will focus on being the best dad and grandfather to my loving family."