Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron to learn fate for federal tax crimes, indicted on new crime

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- It's judgment day for Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron Wednesday as he waits to learn his fate regarding federal tax crimes.

Federal prosecutors say Byron admitted that he failed to declare more than $40,000 in income from a law firm. In March, Byron pleaded guilty to federal charges involving fraudulent tax returns for 2017 and 2018 back when he was a commissioner.

This comes as New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wednesday that a state grand jury has again indicted Byron, as well as a former mayor and a city commissioner for alleged fraudulent participation in the State Health Benefits Program. The latest indictment reinstates charges that had previously been dismissed last month, according to a press release.

CBS News Philadelphia is monitoring developments at the federal courthouse in Camden and will update the story when more information is available.