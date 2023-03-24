Wildwood mayor pleads guilty in tax fraud case: US Attorney

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Wildwood mayor Peter J. Byron admitted he assisted in preparing fraudulent tax returns, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. He is now facing up to three years in prison and a fine.

The 67-year-old mayor pleaded guilty and was charged with two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns to the IRS for calendar years 2017 and 2018, officials say.

From January 2017 through December 2018, Byron served as a commissioner for the city of Wildwood. He was in charge of the revenue and finance departments.

Byron allegedly received an income of $40,425 while working as a salesman for a law firm located in Gloucester County from October 2017 through September 2018, the attorney's office said. They claim he did not file that income with the IRS.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 2.