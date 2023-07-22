Jersey Shore businesses hope beautiful weather reels in customers

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- With sunny weather forecasted for this weekend, Jersey Shore business owners are hoping it'll convince people to come down to the shore following a summer filled with obstacles.

Morey's Piers' Kyle Morey said the weather this summer hasn't been great, which affects the number of people who come out to the boardwalk.

"We're thrilled about the weekend coming up, to have a great forecast on the horizon for anybody coming down, it's going to be a really strong one," Morey said. "The weather has been not as cooperative as we typically like. The 'Wildwood Bubble,' as we refer to it here, has been working, but not like it normally does."

What's also been abnormal was the massive power outage on the island two weekends ago that shut down boardwalk businesses.

With the @CBSPhiladelphia Next Weather Alert forecast showing a beautiful weekend, Jersey Shore businesses are hoping it'll convince people to come down to the shore. I'm live at 6 pm @CBSPhiladelphia to explain why this weekend is critical for shore businesses. pic.twitter.com/lsjyFc9NdU — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 21, 2023

Just off the boardwalk at Laura's Fudge, owner Dave Roach said despite the power outage and the weather, people have still been coming to his store.

"We need the weekends to prosper, and we're getting short on time," Roach said. "It'd be nice to see the people come back."

With the Next Weather forecast showing nothing but sunshine this weekend, it'll be critical to bringing people back to Wildwood.

"Getting into a strong weekend like this, it's really important and great for people who maybe have been pent up for a couple weeks to get down and get some of that energy out and come see us," Morey said.