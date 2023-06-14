Fire restrictions in New Jersey lifted after battling multiple wildfires

Over 1400 acres burned from two wildfires in Burlington County

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Fire restrictions have been lifted in New Jersey after our area finally received some much-needed rain. Firefighters are getting a quick break, but we are not out of the woods just yet.

"It's tough...it's a long firefight," Scott Freedman said.

After weeks of battling what seems to be one wildfire after the next, firefighters in South Jersey are getting a brief moment to catch their breath.

"We were thankful for it, we were thankful that we got a little bit of rain," Scott Freedman said,

Evesham Township Deputy Fire Chief Freedman says the heavy rain Monday was desperately needed but conditions still remain dry.

"The dryness in this area has been unprecedented," he said.

Freedman says the Buzby Boggs Wildfire on Kettle Run Road in Burlington County is still smoldering but it's fully contained.

Drone Watch 3 shows the forest floor charred and covered in ash.

The fire burned 700 acres but firefighters' relentless effort prevented the flames from jumping further.

"I've been here for 23 years and it's been a while since we've had a forest fire season that's been this busy," Freedman said.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, so far this year there have been 873 wildfires in the state, which burned more than 16,000 acres. Last year, 741 acres burned during the same time period, and 1,800 acres in 2021.

"It's a sleepless process for the forest fire service," Freedman said. "They are a well-oiled machine and they spend a lot of time out there."

The City Line Wildfire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Brown Mills is also fully contained.

Now fire departments across the state are praying for more rain.

"While the ground is so dry a lot of that rain just ran off, it didn't get a chance to absorb into the ground," Freedman said.

The good news, there have been no injuries from the latest wildfires.

Neighbors out are being told to still expect some smoke in the area but nothing major.