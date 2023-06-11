Over 1400 acres burned from two wildfires in Burlington County

BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) -- Two major wildfires in Burlington County have now spread to more than 1400 acres combined.

Firefighter fatigue is starting to set in as crews once again work around the clock to gain the upper hand on two wildfires burning.

"The guys are doing a good job," Assistant State Fire Warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service Bill Donnelly said. "They are getting tired but folks are hanging in there."

Parts of Kettle Run Road in Evesham Township remain closed as the Buzby Boggs Wildfires spread to 600 acres Saturday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says five homes were threatened by the flames that sparked late Friday night. We're told the dry conditions and where the fire started have made this firefight more challenging.

"The fire is in this very heavily forested, very vehicle-inaccessible block of forest," Tom Gerber said.

The City Line Wildfires is also burning in Pemberton Township.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE

✅ North Branch Road has reopened

✅ Glassworks Road has reopened

✅ City Line Road has reopened

✅ Butler Place Road has reopened



STRUCTURES THREATENED

✅ 0 structures threatened — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 10, 2023

More than three dozen firefighters have been battling the flames since Friday morning in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. The fire has scorched more than 850 acres.

With the warm weather and lack of rainfall, fire officials say both fires could be burning for a while.

"Fires that occur at this time of year and this magnitude will typically burn until a couple inches of rain end up falling," Donnelly said. "So you could see these fires not be declared out for a couple months worst case."

NJFFS has now responded to 11 wildfires this year and with the fire danger high in South Jersey, officials are anticipating a long and busy summer.

"People just need to be diligent when they're out in the forest and be extra careful," Donnelly said.

The Black Run Preserve that sits near the wildfire here in Evesham Township is a popular spot to hike, ride your bike and fish. It will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

Fire officials say they are still working to determine the cause of both fires.

The Buzby Boggs Wildfire in Evesham Township is now 65% contained and the City Line Wildfire in Pemberton Township is 90% contained.