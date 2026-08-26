Widener University president welcomes new students into her home for annual tradition

New students at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, are getting a chance to feel at home before they've even had time to unpack.

Each year, Widener University President Stacey Robertson opens her own home to incoming students, inviting them for dinner, games and an opportunity to connect with their new classmates outside the classroom.

The annual tradition is part of the university's focus on creating a culture of belonging and making sure students know from the beginning that they have a place in the Widener community.

Robertson said building those relationships during the first few weeks of college can be especially important as students begin adjusting to a new environment and face the inevitable challenges of a new school year.

"Those first few weeks of classes, where they may start to feel a little bit insecure, they may hit an obstacle, but if they have one person that they know, that they can speak to, that they can trust, that could make all the difference in the world," Robertson said.

For incoming student India Reed, those connections were already happening over a game of Uno.

"I just met those people, and we're already bonding and engaging in a game together and hanging out," Reed said. "And I found out they are all in the same major as me."

The evening gives students a chance to meet one another in a relaxed setting, with dinner, lawn games and time with Robertson — and even her dogs.

The tradition is held over two nights, allowing more incoming students to participate.

University leaders say the goal is simple: help students begin building friendships and a support system early, so when challenges arise later in the semester, they already have people they know and a community where they feel they belong.