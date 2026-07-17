Philadelphia becoming gluten-free destination and everyone has seat at table: "Eating is social"

For people living with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, eating out isn't always simple. Finding meals that are both safe and delicious can be a challenge. But that's changing in the Philadelphia region.

At Burton's Grill and Bar, gluten-free diners aren't limited to a handful of options. The restaurant offers a dedicated gluten-free menu, featuring everything from gluten-free rotini to freshly prepared gluten-free bread.

"It's about being able to share a meal with your family," organizers say. "Eating is social."

That sense of inclusion inspired Abby Helman to create the Wicked Gluten Free Expo, which has grown into one of the largest gluten-free festivals in the country.

"There's a lot of makers, bakers, creators, artisans and restaurants," Helman said.

This year's event will bring together more than 100 vendors at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, showcasing everything from comfort food favorites to specialty baked goods.

Among them is Kaleena's Gluten Free from central Pennsylvania, serving crowd favorites like chicken and waffles and crispy French fries.

Another local favorite, The Happy Mixer Gluten-Free Bakery, has built a loyal following with doughnuts, kiffles and elaborate wedding cakes.

"Knowing there are so many options and knowing it's safe with no risk of cross-contamination is everything," one customer shared.

Co-founder Tim Mourer says the bakery's mission goes beyond baking.

"We're in the normalcy business," he said. "Really, the inclusion business."

The goal is simple: prove that living gluten-free doesn't mean giving up the foods you love.

The free expo takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.