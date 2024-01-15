If the Philadelphia Eagles win tonight, who do they play next?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - After a roller coaster of a season, the Philadelphia Eagles' record is wiped clean heading into Monday night's wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a strong 10-1 start to the year, the Birds lost all momentum in the back half of the season, losing five of their last six games and relinquishing the top spot in the NFC East.

The No. 5 Eagles are still favored over the No. 4, NFC South-winning Buccaneers, but after struggling to get their run game going and losing wide receiver A.J. Brown for Monday, a win is anything but a given.

If the Eagles win, who will they play in the Divisional Round?

If Philadelphia tops Tampa Bay, the Eagles will travel to Detroit to play the No. 3 Lions.

The No. 7 Green Bay Packers, who beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, will play the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless of who wins Monday night, the NFC Divisional Round game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

What if the Eagles lose?

If the Birds can't manage a win, their season of course ends. In that case, the Bucs would go on to play the Lions in Detroit.

And what about the AFC?

The No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 2 Buffalo Bills play Monday in New York at 4:30 p.m. The two teams were originally set to meet on Sunday, but the game was postponed due to extreme snow and blizzard conditions.

If the Bills win, they'll host the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs and the No. 4 Houston Texans will travel to Baltimore to play the No. 1 Ravens.

If Pittsburgh wins, the Steelers head to Baltimore and the Texans play in Kansas City.