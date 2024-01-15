Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Best bets, odds, prediction

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Florida for playoff game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Florida for playoff game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Florida for playoff game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After an underwhelming end to the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFL wild card playoffs.

The Birds are banged up and will be without All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown after he suffered a knee injury in the regular season against the New York Giants.

RELATED: 5 questions Eagles must answer in NFL playoff game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here are some of my favorite bets for Monday night:

Eagles (-2.5, -120) vs. Bucs (+2.5, +130)

Over/under: 42.5

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Mike Evans TD

Eagles fans won't like this one, but the matchup is perfect on Monday night for Evans and fellow wideout Chris Godwin to have big games.

Evans and Bucs first-year starting quarterback Baker Mayfield clicked right away, which led to another 1,000-yard season for the veteran wideout. Evans had 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

RELATED: Eagles fan Jasmine Jones selling merch of her viral "what the hell are you doing?" moment

The Eagles are getting cornerback Darius Slay back in the secondary, but they've been putrid against receivers this season under defensive coordinator Sean Desai and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia. The Birds have given up the second-most receiving touchdowns to wideouts this year, which is why I like Evans at +100 to score.

Odds: FanDuel

Dallas Goedert over receiving yards

Without Brown, Goedert should be more involved in the Eagles' passing offense alongside wideout DeVonta Smith.

In Week 3 when the Eagles faced the Bucs, Goedert hauled in five catches for 41 yards on seven targets while Brown had a monster game.

During the regular season, the Bucs allowed the second-most receiving yards and third-most receptions to tight ends, which sets up Goedert to have a big outing.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 matchups to watch

Plus, the Bucs will be blitzing the Eagles a lot, which could lead to some screens and quick passes to Goedert to beat the pressure, which is why I like his receiving yards over at 52.5.

Odds: FanDuel

Same Game Parlay +514

Evans TD

Goedert over 52.5 receiving

Hurts 40 rushing yards

Odds: FanDuel

Prediction

Bucs 27, Eagles 24