Where to get Eagles green "Bird Dogs" in Philadelphia Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can get some green hot dogs at a few spots in the city Thursday afternoon.

Dietz & Watson's "Bird Dogs" food truck is hitting the road again, giving out Eagles-inspired hot dogs and swag.

Look for the food truck in Rittenhouse Square at 18th and Walnut Streets. The free lunch starts at noon.

The Eagles drumline and a DJ will provide entertainment.

Eagles greats tight end Brent Celek and linebacker Seth Joyner are expected to stop by to meet fans.

Later on Thursday, the truck is expected to be at the South Square Market at 23rd and South Streets from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dietz & Watson announced "Bird Dogs" earlier this month ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff run.

The hot dogs are Dietz & Watson Eagles beef franks or jalapeno cheddar franks topped with fried onions, diced long hots and provolone.

If you can't stop by at either time on Thursday, there's another chance to get a Bird Dog on gameday. This Sunday, when the Birds take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, the truck will be parked at the Eagles tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field.

It's expected to be a good game. The Eagles are the slight betting favorite over San Francisco, the only team standing between us and a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Tickets to the game are still available and prices seemed to be dropping slightly Thursday.