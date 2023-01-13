Dietz & Watson introduces Bird Dogs ahead of Eagles playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' playoff run begins next week and one popular company is joining the hype around the team.

Dietz & Watson is introducing the Bird Dogs, an original hot dog recipe made with Dietz & Watson Eagles beef franks or jalapeno cheddar franks.

The Eagles dogs are topped with fried onions, diced long hots and provolone nestled.

The best part? It's all placed inside an Eagles-green roll.

The jalapeno cheddar franks have enough heat on their own so they are served plain on the green roll.

It gets even better. A Bird Dogs food truck will be visiting different Philadelphia neighborhoods throughout the Eagles playoff run to give out free Bird Dogs.

They will also be giving you a limited number of Bird Dogs-themed apparel like T-shirts and beanies.

The first Bird Dog stop is Friday in University City at 3210 Lancaster Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit the Dietz & Watson website to see the full list of locations.