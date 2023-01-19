Philadelphia pop-up bar bleeds green for Eagles playoff run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Philly pop-up bar has traded its holiday decor to bleed green as the Eagles embark on their NFL playoff run.

Tinsel, at 12th and Sansom Streets, has launched Tinsel Takes Flight. The bar is featuring Eagles-themed memorabilia, original art installations, murals and new TVs for fans to watch the Birds play.

Customers can also enjoy Eagles-themed food and drinks. There's a drink called "Hurts So Good" and "Philly Philly."

The pop-up runs through Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.

The Eagles take on the Giants Saturday night in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Birds are the betting favorite against New York by about a touchdown.

The pop-up bar is just one more way Philly is getting in the Eagles playoff spirit.