Where to find safe solar eclipse glasses in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the moon passes between the sun and the Earth on Monday, April 8, it'll be tempting to look directly at the sky for a good look at the eclipse.

But looking at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can damage your eyes. According to NASA, "Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury."

So before you turn your eyes to the sky, here's a list of where you can find safe solar eclipse glasses and solar viewers in the Philadelphia area.

Franklin Institute

On Monday, April 8, the Franklin Institute will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party outside the museum, along the 20th Street sidewalk.

Solar eclipse glasses are available for purchase in advance at the Institute's SciStore or during the event.

Large retail chains

According to the American Astronomical Society, the following retail chains sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses:

Staples

Lowes

Wegmans

Cracker Barrel

Walmart

7 Eleven

Warby Parker

Starting Monday, April 1, eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker will give away ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses for free at all stores. The Philadelphia Warby Park store is located at 1523 Walnut Street in Center City.

Glasses will be available while supplies last. Families can take up to two pairs.

Stores that run out of solar eclipse glasses will give out eclipse pinhole projectors, which can be used to safely view the eclipse through a projection.

Warby Parker also has locations in Suburban Square in Ardmore, King of Prussia, Dresher, and Marlton and Cherry Hill in New Jersey.