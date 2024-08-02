Police data shows wheel and tire thefts are rising in Philadelphia

Auto body shop manager explains why he thinks tire thefts are "mainly happening" to Hondas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wheel and tire thefts appear to be on the rise, according to Philadelphia Police Department data. One nurse who works in the city knows the headaches they can cause firsthand.

Last month, Alessandra Scavitto woke up to find her car without wheels and teetering on milk crates. She was visiting a friend in Fairmont when it all happened.

After posting what happened on social media, Scavitto said she found she was not alone, confirmed by dozens of comments from people sharing similar stories.

Alessandra Scavitto

Philadelphia police data shows tire theft incidents are up this year compared to the same time last year. From January to July of this year, the department reported 236 incidents, and from January to July 2023, the PPD noted 179 incidents.

The department's numbers also illustrate an increase in these thefts from 2022 to 2023. In 2022, there were 190 reports, while there were 482 in 2023.

"I just have to laugh when things like this happen," Scavitto said, "and be grateful that you weren't hurt."

Mid-City Tire & Auto in South Philly has also experienced the issue. Manager Aaron Lyons said it's "mainly happening" to Honda cars.

"They [the wheelers] fit everything. The Honda wheels," Lyons said."The Civics, the Accords, the HRV, CRV — all mainly but a lot of them have the same bolt pattern."

After a request for comment on the issue, a Honda spokesperson shared the following in an email reply, writing, in part, "Honda vehicles are no more prone to wheel theft than other vehicles. However, many of our vehicles sell in greater volume than competitors, which means there are more of them on the road."

The spokesperson added that law enforcement would "likely recommend" parking in a garage and well-lit areas and using wheel locks.

Lyons' best advice if this happens to you is to "call the insurance company, let them handle it, and then if you have a mechanic to send it to—send it to them. If they prefer a shop, if not, take the wheel lock out of the car."