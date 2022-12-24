What's at stake in Eagles-Cowboys Christmas Eve game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Eagles (13-1) and Cowboys (10-4) face off on Saturday, with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starting for the Birds. The stakes are high for these divisional rivals, with postseason positioning on the line.

The Eagles are the away team, visiting the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. It's a high-stakes games for the Birds: if they win the game, they clinch the NFC East and the overall top seed in the NFC, therefore earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Starting quarterback and MVP contender Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during last week's win over the Chicago Bears. The injury is not considered long-term and he is expected to return for the postseason. In his absence, Minshew is taking over.

"Every time you get out there is a great opportunity and something you can't ever take for granted," Minshew said in the locker room Thursday. "So I'm excited to get out there."

It would be a much bigger challenge for Dallas to win the NFC East. They clinched the playoffs last week, despite losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But to win the division, they would need to not only win on Saturday, but also win out the rest of the season and see the Eagles lose their remaining games. It's a tall order, but not impossible.

The last time these teams met, the Cowboys played without starting quarterback Dak Prescott. This time around, the Eagles will play without their starting quarterback.

In the locker room Thursday, Minshew said he was eager to answer the call against the division rival.

"The first time you step out there you feel it, it's a different energy," he said. "I'm excited."

Minshew said he's feeling good.

"We've got a lot of great dudes on this team and they've really done a good job making me feel comfortable and getting me up to speed," Minshew said. "And the coaches have done nothing but show confidence in me. It's my job to just go do what I can and help the team win."

This game is a great opportunity for the Cowboys to get on the right track, between having the home advantage and the benefit of facing a backup quarterback. Especially after last week's loss, they need this win much more than the Eagles; they need all the momentum they can get in the final weeks of the regular season to carry into the playoffs.

The NFC East showdown begins Saturday at 4:25 p.m. ET.