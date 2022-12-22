Gardner Minshew to start for Eagles against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gardner Minshew is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Eagles against the Cowboys on Saturday.

"Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team," Sirianni said during a press conference on Thursday.

Coach Sirianni gives an update on the QB position. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/z0A04Y5V5j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2022

Minshew will get the start as Jalen Hurts continues to heal a sprained shoulder last week during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears.

While Hurts is "disappointed" to be sidelined, Sirianni said he "did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go. At the end of the day, he's not going to be able to do it."

Despite suffering the injury during the third quarter, Hurts still finished the game. Something Sirianni called "remarkable."

"Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around," Sirianni said.

Saturday is a big game for the Eagles.

If they beat the Cowboys, they'll clinch the division and lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC Conference, which will give them home-field advantage through the playoffs until the Super Bowl.