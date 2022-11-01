Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County: Police

Digital Brief: Nov, 1, 2022 (AM)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is warning that the number of untraceable ghost guns is rising and putting the community in danger. Eyewitness News was at the police department's administration building.

Ghost guns are made from parts without serial numbers.

Police demonstrated one of the guns they confiscated.

It had nearly 50 rounds of ammunition.

Camden County police say it has recovered 45 ghost guns in the city and is on track to beat last year's total of 61.

Police and elected officials called on congress to strengthen gun laws.