Man hospitalized after water rescue at Weymouth Furnace Park in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Man injured after water rescue at Weymouth Furnace in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Man injured after water rescue at Weymouth Furnace in Atlantic County, New Jersey

Man injured after water rescue at Weymouth Furnace in Atlantic County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man is hospitalized with critical injuries after Atlantic County officials say he rescued two younger people in trouble in the water in Hamilton Township.

The incident happened at Weymouth Furnace, which is currently closed. The entire park, including part of Great Egg Harbor River, is surrounded by yellow tape.

CBS News Philadelphia

County Executive Dennis Levinson said the river is deep and dangerous for swimming. There are signs in English and Spanish warning people not to swim there, he said.

"Year after year after year, there either are rescues or a tragedy there, so we discourage [swimming] as much as we can," Levinson said. "There are signs everywhere."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.