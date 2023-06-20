10K reward offered in search of missing bartender Wey Um

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered in the search for missing bartender Wey Um.

According to a witness, the 48-year-old was thrown into a black SUV and abducted after leaving work on March 31.

Um has been a bartender at the Oxford Tavern for the past six years.

If you have any information on where he could be or those who abducted Um – please call Philadelphia police's tip line at 215-546-TIPS.