Meet the 14-year-old who caught Weston Wilson's first career home run

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- Weston Wilson's first career home run in his first major league at bat during Wednesday night's Phillies game left his father holding back tears of joy.

A 14-year-old girl at the game caught the ball and then returned it to Wilson.

The paid attendance for Wednesday night's epic Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park was 30,406, and CBS News Philadelphia spoke to the only person in the ballpark to catch the 28-year-old rookie's first big league home run ball.

"And the ball came and it hit off someone's shin I think, I don't even know, and it popped up and go right behind my back and all these people were trying to get it, so I was like holding back so they couldn't get it," Gabrielle Fisher said.

And to think, Fisher was only in attendance thanks to a friend's last-minute invite.

Of course, Fisher and her friend also witnessed baseball history – only the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history and number 322 in MLB history.

"They brought us to this Diamond Area I think it was called, this spot behind the dugout, and we were there at the end where everyone was excited about the no-hitter, and it was like really exciting because everyone was screaming," Fisher said.

And then, she finally got to meet Wilson.

"It was really cool because of course we've never been on the field before," Fisher said. "Then, they gave me back the ball that I caught and they were like, 'You can give this back to him.' So he gave me a signed ball from him and I gave him the ball that I caught and we exchanged it and he was excited because it was his first home run hit. And then we had a hug and took a bunch of pictures."

Like many families in the Delaware Valley, Fisher roots for the Phillies, and on one random summer night in 2023, she and they-by extension-became a part of the Phillies family.