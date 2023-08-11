Weston Wilson's parents reflect on his Phillies debut: "It was electric"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a big night at Citizens Bank Park against the Nationals Wednesday night.

It included a no-hitter, an explosive major league debut and a career milestone.

Weston Wilson made his major league debut after seven seasons in the minors.

And in his first at-bat, he hit a towering home run to left. His family in the stands loved it.

Mom and Dad were still beaming with joy Thursday afternoon. They told CBS News Philadelphia as soon as they heard the crack of the bat, they knew it was a home run.

And the tears started flowing. It was a magical night – and a milestone moment.

"It was just beautiful going into the sky and out into left-center and it was just very very special," Bill Wilson, Weston's dad, said.

West Wilson said he couldn't feel his legs rounding the bases.

Then, the 28-year-old outfielder was congratulated by Bryce Harper near the dugout as his parents wiped away tears of pride and joy.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Weston Wilson #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at-bat in the bottom of the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

"It was electric and just so special to see that your son he's worked so hard for so many years and it's been a journey," Bill Wilson said.

Two years ago, a blood clot in his shoulder almost ended West Wilson's career.

But his parents say he persevered, and this past Sunday, he was called up to the big leagues – achieving a childhood dream.

"He's been through some hard times getting to this point, and the Phillies giving him this opportunity, just being grateful and seeing the perseverance of him getting to this point," Jodie Wilson said.

"It's been an amazing story and we're just so thankful to be a part of something like this," Bill Wilson said.

Wilson's parents said their son doesn't like the spotlight, and after the game, all he could talk about was the no-hitter.

The Wilsons were set to fly back to North Carolina Thursday, but they changed their flight and will be in the stands for the series finale vs. the Nationals.

CBS News Philadelphia.