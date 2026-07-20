Man arrested for sexually abusing children in Chester County, Pennsylvania, officials say

Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania, arrested a man they say abused multiple children in West Whiteland Township, officials said.

A spokesperson from District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe's office told CBS News Philadelphia the suspect is facing numerous charges for allegedly recording himself sexually abusing children and filming other people doing the same. The man changed his appearance frequently, and investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

Officials from the district attorney's office are expected to share more information in a news conference Monday at 3 p.m. You can watch that live in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.