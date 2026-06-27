West Philadelphia step team celebrates 35 years with parade, new street sign despite heavy rain

Heavy rain didn't stop the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad from celebrating a milestone 35 years in the making Saturday.

The youth organization led a neighborhood parade through West Philadelphia before community members gathered for a block party and the unveiling of a new street sign honoring the group: West Powelton Steppers Way.

For founding member L'Vonne McMillan, the celebration brought back memories of how it all began.

"I was in the 7th grade, it was a mix of 7th and 8th graders, we just wanted something to do after school," McMillan said.

That after-school activity quickly grew into a neighborhood tradition with the help of community leader Elsie Wise, affectionately known as "Nana."

"We sat in her living room, we batted back and forth, and we came up with, 'West Philly Steppers'? And she was like 'well what about West Powelton Steppers'," McMillan said.

Thirty-five years later, that name now has a permanent place in the neighborhood.

City leaders joined residents Saturday to celebrate the installation of the new street sign honoring the organization.

"I'm trying not to cry every time I look at the sign. Because we marched all over these streets," McMillan said.

Over the past three and a half decades, the group has performed across the country, including in Las Vegas and Detroit, while also making history closer to home.

"We [were] one of the first all-black drill teams to perform in the Mummers parade," said Sharon Lucas Williams, who served as the group's drill sergeant from 1991 through 2016.

The organization inspired several other neighborhood step groups. Tracee Lee, who attended Saturday's event, was a former member of the Neighborhood United Against Drugs drill team.

"It taught me community. It taught me service. It taught me that sometimes, even in a bad situation, you can still be good and find good," Lee said.

Current steppers say those lessons continue today.

"I was in a bad space, and I joined the team, and it really uplifted me," said Powelton Steppers member Rosalee Taylor.

"We all call each other sisters, brothers…it doesn't matter how old you are," member Laila Farris said.

As the celebration came to a close, McMillan stepped back into the formation she helped create 35 years ago, joining the current generation of Steppers in the rain. She said her biggest takeaway from her participation all those years is simple: community.

"Most of us are all community-driven, so making sure we're looking out for everyone else, making sure we're showing love to the community."